Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,073. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15.

