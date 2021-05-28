Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 547 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. 168,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,926. The stock has a market cap of $208.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.