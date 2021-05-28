Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

Li Auto stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,287,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,844. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.81. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

