Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,210. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.