Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Down 2.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $71.05. 30,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 787,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

