LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.40 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $50,273.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00081649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00916546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.26 or 0.09284059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00091887 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,036,592,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,165,729 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

