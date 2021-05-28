Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

