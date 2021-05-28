Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

FQAL stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.