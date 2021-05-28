Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $362.21 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

