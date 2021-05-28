Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

