Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS NULG opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.