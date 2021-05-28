Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,364 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $184.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

