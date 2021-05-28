Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Vertical Research currently has $330.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.53.

LIN opened at $300.78 on Monday. Linde has a twelve month low of $196.73 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 3,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

