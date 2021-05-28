Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 360.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $6,369,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN remained flat at $$300.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $196.73 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

