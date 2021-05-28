Lionel Bonnot Sells 361 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

