Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 41,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,539,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

