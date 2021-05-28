LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $90.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

RAMP stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 8,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,412. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

