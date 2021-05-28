loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

