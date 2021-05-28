Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Loews worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $981,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $58.18 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,454.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.