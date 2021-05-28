Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Lowered to Hold at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

