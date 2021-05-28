Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 325,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,963,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

