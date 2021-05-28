Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.