Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

