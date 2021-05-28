Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.