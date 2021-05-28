Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,025 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

