Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Welltower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

