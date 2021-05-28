Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.