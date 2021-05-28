LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $147.26 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,989 shares of company stock worth $17,941,290 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

