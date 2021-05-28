Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 109,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 8,434 call options.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,989. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

