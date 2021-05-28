Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce sales of $6.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.75 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

LAZR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 3,537,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,358. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.