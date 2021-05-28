Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $29.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $123.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,864. The stock has a market cap of $319.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

