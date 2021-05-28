LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

