Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYRA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

