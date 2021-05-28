Macquarie Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $70.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. Autohome has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.