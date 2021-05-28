Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($3.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

