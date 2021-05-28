Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of URNXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

