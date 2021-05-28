Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of URNXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.