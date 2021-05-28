Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.