Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

