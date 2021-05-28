MAI Capital Management Buys 21,989 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

