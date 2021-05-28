MAI Capital Management Buys 772 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.86. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,990 shares of company stock valued at $323,988 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

