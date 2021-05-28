MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $52.29 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

