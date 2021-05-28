MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

