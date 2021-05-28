MAI Capital Management Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $83.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.