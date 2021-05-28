MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.