Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MAJE opened at GBX 237.39 ($3.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of £125.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.31).
Majedie Investments Company Profile
