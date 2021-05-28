Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MAJE opened at GBX 237.39 ($3.10) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market cap of £125.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. Majedie Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.31).

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

