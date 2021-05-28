Maker Price Down 4.3% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $221.45 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,510 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

