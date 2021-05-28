MAP Protocol Trading Down 7% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.98 million and $1.75 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00323467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00184004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032096 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

