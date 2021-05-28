Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Invests $201,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

