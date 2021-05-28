Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

