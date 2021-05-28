Mariner LLC Acquires 9,542 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

